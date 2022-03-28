HSBC Initiates Coverage on Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €74.00 ($81.32) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($85.71) to €64.00 ($70.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worldline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

WRDLY stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. Worldline has a one year low of $19.98 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

