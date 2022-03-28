Huntington National Bank Sells 1,470 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IGT traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.45. 1,223,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,317. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.04.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.30). International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

