Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Lowered to $40.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

NYSE HUN opened at $35.98 on Monday. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

