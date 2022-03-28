Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,727. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 16,000 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 116,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,297,000 after buying an additional 188,511 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

