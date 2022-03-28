Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Down 8.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Imago BioSciences traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. 1,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 278,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

In related news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

