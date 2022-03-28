ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.89. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 766 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

