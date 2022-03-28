ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.89. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 766 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBRX)
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
