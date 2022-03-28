Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for patients suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs. Impel NeuroPharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of IMPL opened at $7.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $178.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Impel NeuroPharma ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.20). Sell-side analysts predict that Impel NeuroPharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Impel NeuroPharma in the second quarter valued at $1,627,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 86,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Impel NeuroPharma by 131.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 66,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

