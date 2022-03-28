Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 690 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Unilever were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,131. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

