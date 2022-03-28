Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $155,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,944,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter worth $2,067,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,017. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.25.

