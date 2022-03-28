Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.84. The company has a market capitalization of $604.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

