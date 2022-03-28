Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$13,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,618.05.

HPS.A stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.60. 10,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

