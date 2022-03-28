Insider Buying: Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Senior Officer Acquires 1,100 Shares of Stock

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Charles Vollering acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, with a total value of C$13,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,618.05.
HPS.A stock traded down C$0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.60. 10,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.55 and a 52 week high of C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
