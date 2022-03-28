Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) CEO Acquires $149,976.00 in Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $154.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $121.26 and a 12 month high of $156.46.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist Financial raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.