Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell bought 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $53,900.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00.

NYSE KFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.48. 18,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,170. The company has a market cap of $132.26 million, a P/E ratio of -546,000.00 and a beta of -0.18. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 167.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after purchasing an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

