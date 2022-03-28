Insider Buying: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO Acquires $60,606.00 in Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.37 on Monday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

MYPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

