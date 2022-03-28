Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases £124 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £124 ($163.24).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell bought 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £125.61 ($165.36).

On Monday, January 24th, Paula Bell bought 52 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.19) per share, with a total value of £125.84 ($165.67).

LON SPT opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.76) and a one year high of GBX 310.60 ($4.09). The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

SPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 328 ($4.32).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

