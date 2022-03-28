Insider Buying: Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT) Insider Buys A$17,000.00 in Stock

Splitit Payments Ltd (ASX:SPT – Get Rating) insider Dawn Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,000.00 ($12,592.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.97, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 21.11.

Splitit Payments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splitit Payments Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solution services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Its solution enables customers to pay for purchases with an existing credit to break payments into bite-sized pieces to pay overtime with no interest, applications, and fees Splitit Payments Ltd was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

