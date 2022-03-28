Insider Selling: Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,800,000.00 in Stock

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clearway Capital Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 23,917 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $1,627,791.02.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $4,290,014.96.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00.

NYSE IPI opened at $89.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.07. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IPI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

