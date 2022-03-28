Insider Selling: Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $269,349.70 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $26.19 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on M. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

