Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Sells $110,253.50 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $110,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLBY opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PLBY Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000.

PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

