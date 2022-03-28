Insider Selling: PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CAO Sells $110,253.50 in Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $110,253.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PLBY opened at $13.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $63.04.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,299,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the second quarter worth about $1,142,000.
PLBY Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
