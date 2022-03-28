Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CAO Sells $36,167.38 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $36,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $214.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.39. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 110.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.79.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

