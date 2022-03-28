Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 100,005 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,252,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,390. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $71.17. The stock has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

