INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IIII stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 946,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,268,000. Institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

