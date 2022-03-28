InsurAce (INSUR) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.54 Million

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 28th. InsurAce has a market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.29 or 0.07066432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.33 or 0.99999717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

