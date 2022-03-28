Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Major Shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. Sells 150,000 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tru St Partnership, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $63.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IART shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.13.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

