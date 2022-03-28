Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 276,623 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,311,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

