Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 345.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,584. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

