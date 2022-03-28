International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

LON INPP opened at GBX 169.35 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 52.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Public Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 175.20 ($2.31). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

