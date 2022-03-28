Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ITPOF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Intertape Polymer Group ( OTCMKTS:ITPOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

