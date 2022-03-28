Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Short Interest Down 74.5% in March

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the February 28th total of 190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
A number of research firms have commented on ITPOF. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.63. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intertape Polymer Group Inc provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.
