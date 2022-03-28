Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMN. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.