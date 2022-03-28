Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 255.5% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

