Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Up 98.8% in March

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the February 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,958,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

KBWB traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,210. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.71. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

