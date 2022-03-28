Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.93. 2,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,842,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $10,729,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth $226,000.

