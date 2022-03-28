Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $51.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

