Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.