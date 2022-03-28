Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 104,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,666% compared to the average daily volume of 5,919 call options.

NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 7,980,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,381,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.

In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,627 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 562.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

