Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 104,525 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,666% compared to the average daily volume of 5,919 call options.
NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 7,980,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,381,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98.
In related news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 7,817,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $7,192,008.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Hycroft Mining (Get Rating)
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hycroft Mining (HYMC)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.