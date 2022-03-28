Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

