Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.57.
Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.71 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after buying an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invitation Homes by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,829,000 after buying an additional 355,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
