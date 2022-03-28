ION Market Cap Tops $580,311.35 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. ION has a market capitalization of $580,311.35 and approximately $4.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.40 or 0.00197101 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.26 or 0.00424408 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052339 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,717,992 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,992 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.