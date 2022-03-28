Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.