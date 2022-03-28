Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20.
Ionic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
