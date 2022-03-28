IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CLRG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLRG opened at $34.81 on Monday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( NASDAQ:CLRG Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

