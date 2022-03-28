iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $85.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.34. iRobot has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.28 million. iRobot had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 2.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $17,647,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,547,000 after buying an additional 57,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

