iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SLQD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,817. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Main Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the period.

