iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Update

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SLQD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,817. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.02.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.
