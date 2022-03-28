iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Trimmed by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,581 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.81 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.66.

