iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $58.04

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 5300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.19.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.39.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMF. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.