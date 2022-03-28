iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 349,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $73.97 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.48.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

