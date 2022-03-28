iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Position Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,054,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495,296 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,229,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,758,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,801,000 after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.