iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iStar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE STAR opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $16,811,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iStar in the fourth quarter worth $920,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $16,980,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

