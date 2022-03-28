Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

ITRI opened at $52.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. Itron has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Itron from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 46,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Itron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Itron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

