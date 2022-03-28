J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,183 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 93.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FVAL opened at $51.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

