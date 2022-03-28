J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $501,000 Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Duke Realty stock opened at $56.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

