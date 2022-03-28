J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $466,000 in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 508.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of FPXI opened at $48.36 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

